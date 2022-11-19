Baird Financial Group Inc. Decreases Stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Baird Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 83.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,801 shares of the company’s stock after selling 103,524 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $1,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHP. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 730.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 59.0% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Finally, ACG Wealth acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $53,000.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:SCHP opened at $51.99 on Friday. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 52-week low of $51.47 and a 52-week high of $63.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.26.

