Baird Financial Group Inc. Grows Position in Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS)

Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS – Get Rating) by 638.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,526 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,778 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Dillard’s were worth $1,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Dillard’s during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Dillard’s during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Dillard’s in the first quarter worth about $153,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Dillard’s by 14.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Dillard’s in the first quarter worth about $189,000. 59.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Dillard’s

In related news, VP Tony J. Bolte sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.40, for a total value of $845,020.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $833,263.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 29.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of DDS opened at $359.20 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $306.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $284.27. The company has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Dillard’s, Inc. has a 1-year low of $193.00 and a 1-year high of $416.71.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Dillard’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Dillard’s from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $298.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Dillard’s from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Dillard’s to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Dillard’s presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $244.50.

Dillard's, Inc operates retail department stores in the southeastern, southwestern, and midwestern areas of the United States. Its stores offer merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; and accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. As of January 29, 2022, the company operated 280 Dillard's stores, including 30 clearance centers, and an Internet store at dillards.com.

