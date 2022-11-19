Baird Financial Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYD)

Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYD – Get Rating) by 238.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 61,552 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,353 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF were worth $1,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisors Preferred LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 46,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 7,270 shares during the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its stake in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 182,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,234,000 after buying an additional 1,332 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 3,170 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 179,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,172,000 after buying an additional 37,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 24,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 2,892 shares during the last quarter.

Get VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF alerts:

VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of SHYD opened at $22.09 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.39. VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF has a 1-year low of $21.39 and a 1-year high of $25.29.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHYD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.