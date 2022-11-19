Baird Financial Group Inc. Grows Stock Position in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RIV)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RIV – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 93,036 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund were worth $1,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RIV. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners increased its position in shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 147.8% during the second quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 33,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 19,704 shares in the last quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 17.9% during the second quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC now owns 16,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 2,472 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 18.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 98,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 15,561 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its position in shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 2.5% during the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 62,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 2.3% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 54,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter.

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund Stock Performance

Shares of RIV stock opened at $12.48 on Friday. RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.60 and a 52-week high of $16.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.68.

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund Announces Dividend

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a yield of 15.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 18th.

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund co- launched and co- managed by ALPS Advisors, Inc and RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. It invests in the equity markets. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc was formed on December 24, 2015 and is domiciled in the United States.

