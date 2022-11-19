Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $1.13 Million Stock Position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO)

Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,686 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF were worth $1,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 10.9% in the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 211,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,347,000 after buying an additional 20,857 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $498,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 86.5% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 23,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 10,796 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 5.1% during the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 204,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,007,000 after purchasing an additional 9,939 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 414,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597 shares during the period.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

RWO stock opened at $41.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.04. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $36.47 and a 52 week high of $56.85.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an index based upon the global real estate market. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries.

