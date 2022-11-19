Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $1.14 Million Stock Position in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL – Get Rating) by 51.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,061 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,224 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF were worth $1,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $140,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 48.8% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 4,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. bought a new stake in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $328,000.

Get SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF alerts:

SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

TOTL stock opened at $39.94 on Friday. SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.82 and a fifty-two week high of $47.93. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.66.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TOTL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.