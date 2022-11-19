Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $1.25 Million Holdings in National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI)

Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,015 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,926 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in National Instruments were worth $1,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in National Instruments by 4.9% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 6,046 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in National Instruments by 4.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,801 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co boosted its position in National Instruments by 0.5% in the first quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 60,030 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,437,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in National Instruments by 4.9% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,930 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of National Instruments by 32.8% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,771 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. 83.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NATI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of National Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of National Instruments from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of National Instruments from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. TheStreet raised shares of National Instruments from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of National Instruments in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, National Instruments has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.67.

Insider Activity at National Instruments

National Instruments Trading Up 0.4 %

In related news, CEO Eric Howard Starkloff sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $32,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 286,478 shares in the company, valued at $11,459,120. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Ritu Favre sold 1,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.18, for a total value of $54,864.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,465 shares in the company, valued at $1,468,593.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Eric Howard Starkloff sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $32,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 286,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,459,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

NATI opened at $40.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The company has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.18 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.78. National Instruments Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.81 and a fifty-two week high of $45.98.

National Instruments Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.67%.

National Instruments Company Profile

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes NI LabVIEW, a graphical software platform to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; NI LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio.

