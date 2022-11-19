Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $1.31 Million Stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,513 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,269 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $1,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 190,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,845,000 after purchasing an additional 6,535 shares during the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 256,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,120,000 after purchasing an additional 52,424 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 24,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares during the last quarter. Motive Wealth Advisors grew its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Motive Wealth Advisors now owns 22,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glaxis Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $210,000.

Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock opened at $23.94 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.49. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $21.36 and a twelve month high of $31.23.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

