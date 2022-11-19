Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $1.39 Million Stock Holdings in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO)

Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 35,995 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,322 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Q2 were worth $1,388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Q2 by 669.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 723 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Q2 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Q2 by 50.1% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,117 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Q2 by 82.4% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Q2 by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,463 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period.

Get Q2 alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Q2 from $62.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Q2 from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Q2 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Q2 from $50.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Q2 from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.08.

Q2 Stock Performance

About Q2

QTWO stock opened at $25.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of -14.54 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.36 and a 200-day moving average of $39.14. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.93 and a 12-month high of $90.85.

(Get Rating)

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. The company offers Q2 Consumer Banking, a browser-based digital banking solution and comprehensive financial institution branded digital banking capabilities; Q2 Small Business and Commercial, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QTWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Q2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Q2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.