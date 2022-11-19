Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $1.42 Million Holdings in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) by 16.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,138 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,717 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $1,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 49.2% during the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 291 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 368 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 75.5% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 646 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 161.6% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 803 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. 97.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Reinsurance Group of America alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America to $144.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $112.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Reinsurance Group of America currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.80.

Reinsurance Group of America Stock Up 2.4 %

Reinsurance Group of America Announces Dividend

Reinsurance Group of America stock opened at $138.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.37 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $94.32 and a twelve month high of $148.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $134.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.33.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.74%.

Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Reinsurance Group of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reinsurance Group of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.