Baird Financial Group Inc. Increases Holdings in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Get Rating) by 142.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,179 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,149 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Simpson Manufacturing were worth $1,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TownSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Simpson Manufacturing during the second quarter worth about $211,000. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 1.4% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 31,228 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,142,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 100.0% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,606 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after acquiring an additional 6,303 shares during the period. Riverwater Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Simpson Manufacturing during the second quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 15.7% during the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 466,666 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,951,000 after acquiring an additional 63,296 shares during the period. 89.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on SSD shares. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Simpson Manufacturing from $123.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. TheStreet lowered Simpson Manufacturing from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Simpson Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Simpson Manufacturing has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.00.

Simpson Manufacturing Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of SSD opened at $91.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.25 and a 12 month high of $141.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $83.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.28. The firm has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.18.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The construction company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $553.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $529.94 million. Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 27.49% and a net margin of 16.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.70 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Simpson Manufacturing Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 5th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.98%.

Simpson Manufacturing Profile

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells wood and concrete construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.

