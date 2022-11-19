Baird Financial Group Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 82,237 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 4,430 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Avid Bioservices were worth $1,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in Avid Bioservices by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 44,445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $678,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Avid Bioservices during the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. Keybank National Association OH purchased a new position in Avid Bioservices during the 2nd quarter valued at $275,000. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its holdings in Avid Bioservices by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 16,848 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Avid Bioservices by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,439 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $877,000 after acquiring an additional 3,701 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.80% of the company’s stock.

CDMO opened at $14.31 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.83 and a 200 day moving average of $16.24. Avid Bioservices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.30 and a 52-week high of $34.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $889.61 million, a P/E ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 1.81.

Avid Bioservices ( NASDAQ:CDMO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). Avid Bioservices had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 97.93%. The firm had revenue of $36.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Avid Bioservices, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

In other Avid Bioservices news, Director Richard B. Hancock sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.43, for a total value of $92,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $679,716.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Richard B. Hancock sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.43, for a total value of $92,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $679,716.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nicholas Stewart Green sold 7,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.90, for a total value of $134,124.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,371,408.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,755 shares of company stock worth $248,865. 1.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Avid Bioservices, Inc, a contract development and manufacturing organization, provides process development and current good manufacturing practices (CGMP) clinical and commercial manufacturing services focused on biopharmaceutical drug substances derived from mammalian cell culture. The company produces monoclonal antibodies and recombinant proteins; and offers services, including CGMP clinical and commercial drug substance manufacturing, bulk packaging, release and stability testing, and regulatory submission and support.

