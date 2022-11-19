Baird Financial Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 48,518 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,279 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $1,401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BKR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 312.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,252,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,977,000 after buying an additional 14,587,722 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 116,492,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,241,658,000 after buying an additional 10,021,569 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 103,492,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,768,172,000 after buying an additional 8,563,026 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 94,780,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,450,984,000 after buying an additional 8,526,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Baker Hughes by 104.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,411,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,101,000 after purchasing an additional 3,280,083 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

BKR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Baker Hughes in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.54.

In related news, Director Gregory D. Brenneman sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.23, for a total transaction of $2,654,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $525,975.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, Director Gregory D. Brenneman sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.23, for a total transaction of $2,654,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $525,975.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Rami Qasem sold 72,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.21, for a total transaction of $2,247,120.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,015,042.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 275,492 shares of company stock valued at $8,532,265 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BKR opened at $29.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.96. Baker Hughes has a 52-week low of $20.42 and a 52-week high of $39.78. The company has a market cap of $29.38 billion, a PE ratio of -63.33 and a beta of 1.52.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 2.36% and a positive return on equity of 4.77%. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Baker Hughes will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is a boost from Baker Hughes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is presently -165.22%.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, wireline services, downhole completion tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, pressure pumping systems, oilfield and industrial chemicals, and artificial lift technologies for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

