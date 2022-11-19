Baird Financial Group Inc. Lowers Holdings in Capstone Green Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CGRN)

Baird Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in Capstone Green Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CGRN – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 533,570 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,877 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Capstone Green Energy were worth $1,318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CGRN. Sargent Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Capstone Green Energy by 50.4% in the 1st quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 165,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 55,444 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Capstone Green Energy in the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Capstone Green Energy in the 1st quarter worth $304,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Capstone Green Energy by 76.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 84,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 36,879 shares in the last quarter. 15.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Capstone Green Energy in a research report on Sunday, September 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:CGRN opened at $1.77 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.90 and its 200 day moving average is $2.23. Capstone Green Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $1.43 and a 1 year high of $5.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.42.

Capstone Green Energy (NASDAQ:CGRN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.16). Capstone Green Energy had a negative net margin of 25.08% and a negative return on equity of 281.25%. The business had revenue of $20.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.20 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Capstone Green Energy Co. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capstone Green Energy Company Profile

Capstone Green Energy Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, and services microturbine technology solutions for use in stationary distributed power generation and distribution networks applications worldwide. It offers microturbines, components, and accessories for various applications, including cogeneration combined heat and power (CHP), integrated CHP, and combined cooling, heat, and power, as well as renewable energy, natural resources, and critical power supply.

