Baird Financial Group Inc. Lowers Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RYE)

Baird Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RYE – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,037 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF were worth $1,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 39,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,585,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 19.7% during the first quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 1,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 15.7% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:RYE opened at $77.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.67. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF has a 52 week low of $44.00 and a 52 week high of $82.02.

