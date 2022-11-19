Baird Financial Group Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,628 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 122 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $1,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Carlisle Companies by 6,250.0% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 127 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 103.1% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 132 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Carlisle Companies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CSL has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Carlisle Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Carlisle Companies from $325.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Carlisle Companies from $363.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Carlisle Companies from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st.

Carlisle Companies Stock Performance

Carlisle Companies Dividend Announcement

NYSE CSL opened at $250.75 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $271.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $270.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.79. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $211.06 and a fifty-two week high of $318.71.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.04%.

About Carlisle Companies

(Get Rating)

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, and Carlisle Fluid Technologies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Carlisle Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlisle Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.