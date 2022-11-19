Baird Financial Group Inc. Purchases 1,917 Shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIY)

Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIY – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 89,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,917 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund were worth $1,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. West Michigan Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund in the first quarter valued at about $161,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund during the first quarter worth about $180,000. Liberty Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund during the first quarter worth about $164,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund during the first quarter worth about $185,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 16.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 2,291 shares in the last quarter. 15.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MIY opened at $11.20 on Friday. BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.56 and a 52-week high of $15.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.84.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.044 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.71%.

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long-term municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and Michigan income taxes.

