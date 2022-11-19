Baird Financial Group Inc. Purchases 1,942 Shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA)

Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 63,460 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,942 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund were worth $1,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of RA. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 58,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 3,412 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 213,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,422,000 after purchasing an additional 15,942 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 164,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,403,000 after purchasing an additional 10,650 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 93.5% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviance Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 75,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,574,000 after purchasing an additional 23,794 shares during the last quarter.

Get Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund alerts:

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Price Performance

NYSE:RA opened at $17.61 on Friday. Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.24 and a twelve month high of $21.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.69.

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Announces Dividend

About Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be issued a $0.199 dividend. This represents a $2.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th.

(Get Rating)

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund is co-managed by Schroder Investment Management North America Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in securities and other instruments of companies, which includes real estate securities, infrastructure securities, and natural resources securities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.