Baird Financial Group Inc. Purchases 767 Shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF)

Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 70,303 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 767 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF were worth $1,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PCEF. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its stake in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 45,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $933,000 after acquiring an additional 3,170 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 43,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $298,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,081,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,869,000 after purchasing an additional 123,754 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF alerts:

Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:PCEF opened at $18.63 on Friday. Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF has a twelve month low of $17.16 and a twelve month high of $24.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.15.

Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF Profile

PowerShares CEF Income Composite Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S-Network Composite Closed-End Fund Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of funds included in the Index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.