Baird Financial Group Inc. Raises Holdings in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,666 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Evergy were worth $1,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SouthState Corp bought a new position in shares of Evergy in the 1st quarter valued at about $103,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Evergy by 282.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Evergy by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 89,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Evergy by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 70,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,632,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Evergy by 8.1% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.37% of the company’s stock.

Evergy Stock Performance

Evergy stock opened at $58.65 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $61.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.52. Evergy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.12 and a fifty-two week high of $73.13. The company has a market capitalization of $13.46 billion, a PE ratio of 16.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.53.

Evergy Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.6125 per share. This represents a $2.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This is an increase from Evergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Evergy’s payout ratio is currently 66.18%.

EVRG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Evergy from $72.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Evergy from $77.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Evergy from $74.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Evergy from $68.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Evergy in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Evergy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.33.

Evergy Profile

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

