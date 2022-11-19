Baird Financial Group Inc. Sells 1,350 Shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC)

Baird Financial Group Inc. cut its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,247 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,350 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Taylor Morrison Home were worth $1,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in Taylor Morrison Home in the first quarter valued at approximately $535,000. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 1.2% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 57,740 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 19.8% in the first quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 39,620 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 6,553 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 8.8% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 91,234 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,483,000 after purchasing an additional 7,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new position in Taylor Morrison Home in the first quarter valued at approximately $508,000. 95.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Taylor Morrison Home from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Taylor Morrison Home from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. B. Riley reduced their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. BTIG Research downgraded Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Taylor Morrison Home from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Taylor Morrison Home currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.29.

Taylor Morrison Home Stock Performance

NYSE:TMHC opened at $27.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.03. The company has a current ratio of 5.24, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a 1-year low of $20.05 and a 1-year high of $35.51.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 24.70% and a net margin of 12.75%. Research analysts anticipate that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Louis Steffens purchased 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.07 per share, with a total value of $253,770.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 44,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,030,467.69. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Taylor Morrison Home Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name; and offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

Further Reading

