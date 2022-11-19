Baird Financial Group Inc. Sells 1,605 Shares of iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,605 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF were worth $1,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IOO. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 12.6% in the first quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 35,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,682,000 after purchasing an additional 3,938 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 73.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 143,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,933,000 after purchasing an additional 61,035 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF by 46.4% during the first quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 16,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 5,197 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF by 10.2% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 263,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,027,000 after acquiring an additional 24,322 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF by 66.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 52,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,250,000 after acquiring an additional 21,055 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Global 100 ETF stock opened at $66.26 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.73. iShares Global 100 ETF has a 12 month low of $58.45 and a 12 month high of $79.08.

iShares Global 100 ETF Company Profile

iShares Global 100 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global 100 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 100 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of 100 large-capitalization global companies.

