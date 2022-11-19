Baird Financial Group Inc. Sells 1,865 Shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Baird Financial Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,865 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $1,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in Steel Dynamics by 6.1% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 9,495 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $628,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its position in Steel Dynamics by 105.2% during the second quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 7,473 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 3,831 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in Steel Dynamics by 2.1% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 62,781 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in Steel Dynamics by 1,489.7% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 16,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 15,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Steel Dynamics during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,074,000. 80.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Steel Dynamics alerts:

Steel Dynamics Stock Performance

Shares of STLD stock opened at $100.64 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $84.99 and a 200 day moving average of $79.33. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.54 and a 52 week high of $103.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Steel Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Saturday, December 31st will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is 6.00%.

Steel Dynamics declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 10th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to reacquire up to 8.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on STLD. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $88.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Steel Dynamics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Keith E. Busse sold 22,103 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.33, for a total value of $2,129,181.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 701,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,618,650.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Steel Dynamics Profile

(Get Rating)

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; and engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.