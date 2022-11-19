Baird Financial Group Inc. Sells 2,251 Shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,251 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $1,414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SEE. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Sealed Air by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,006,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,339,661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613,020 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,464,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,102,444,000 after purchasing an additional 148,634 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 13.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,635,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $243,450,000 after purchasing an additional 417,485 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Sealed Air by 8.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,864,897 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $124,874,000 after acquiring an additional 140,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Sealed Air by 24.8% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,606,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $92,733,000 after acquiring an additional 319,528 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Sealed Air alerts:

Sealed Air Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of SEE stock opened at $51.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.83, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.08. Sealed Air Co. has a fifty-two week low of $41.24 and a fifty-two week high of $70.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.79.

Sealed Air Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.57%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $52.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $73.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $70.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sealed Air has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.45.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Emile Z. Chammas acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $54.08 per share, for a total transaction of $54,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 208,161 shares in the company, valued at $11,257,346.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, COO Emile Z. Chammas purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $54.08 per share, for a total transaction of $54,080.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 208,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,257,346.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Henry R. Keizer purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $55.25 per share, with a total value of $27,625.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,763 shares in the company, valued at $1,147,155.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 3,700 shares of company stock worth $176,579. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Sealed Air

(Get Rating)

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sealed Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sealed Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.