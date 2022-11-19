Baird Financial Group Inc. Sells 34,683 Shares of VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:XMPT)

Baird Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:XMPT – Get Rating) by 42.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 47,542 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,683 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF were worth $1,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF by 149.0% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368 shares during the period. Fortune 45 LLC lifted its stake in VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Fortune 45 LLC now owns 8,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $364,000. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new position in VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $354,000.

VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF Stock Performance

XMPT opened at $21.12 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.46. VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF has a 52-week low of $19.69 and a 52-week high of $29.87.

