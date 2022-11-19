Baird Financial Group Inc. Sells 591 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Baird Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,673 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 591 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $1,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Ross Stores by 3.4% in the first quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 3,582 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Saturna Capital CORP raised its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 1.0% during the first quarter. Saturna Capital CORP now owns 12,730 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd raised its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 15.7% during the first quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 1,015 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP raised its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 0.8% during the second quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 19,892 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 38.1% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 616 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. 87.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ROST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $112.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $92.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $99.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Ross Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $105.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.72.

Ross Stores Trading Up 9.9 %

NASDAQ:ROST opened at $107.59 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $89.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.68. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.24 and a 52 week high of $116.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $37.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.56, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.97.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The apparel retailer reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.19. Ross Stores had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 36.36%. The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 5th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.45%.

About Ross Stores

(Get Rating)

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.