Baird Financial Group Inc. Sells 7,889 Shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

Baird Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,734 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,889 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF were worth $1,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 312.8% during the first quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $148,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $161,000.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

FALN opened at $24.47 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.23 and a 200 day moving average of $25.02. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.41 and a fifty-two week high of $30.06.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.136 per share. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.67%. This is a boost from iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 1st.

