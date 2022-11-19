Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) Stake Raised by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 16,868 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,411 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria were worth $77,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 124.8% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 6,859 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,808 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 142.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 9,971 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 5,864 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 47.4% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 9,938 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 3,197 shares in the last quarter. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BBVA opened at $5.61 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.78. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. has a 52 week low of $3.93 and a 52 week high of $6.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $35.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 1.31.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria ( NYSE:BBVA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.06. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 26.64%. The firm had revenue of $6.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.06 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 11th were issued a $0.1168 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 7th. This represents a yield of 6.7%. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.10%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €5.30 ($5.46) to €5.80 ($5.98) in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com cut Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €5.20 ($5.36) to €5.50 ($5.67) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €6.70 ($6.91) to €7.00 ($7.22) in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €6.70 ($6.91) to €6.90 ($7.11) in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.48.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services. It offers current accounts; and demand, savings, overnight, time, term, and subordinated deposits. The company also provides loan products; deals in securities; and manages pension and investment funds.

