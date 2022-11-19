Bank of Nova Scotia Acquires 110 Shares of White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM)

Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM – Get Rating) by 16.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 766 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group were worth $955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WTM. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in White Mountains Insurance Group by 961.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,404 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,968,000 after acquiring an additional 3,989 shares during the period. Autumn Glory Partners LLC grew its stake in White Mountains Insurance Group by 100.0% during the first quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC now owns 1,990 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,262,000 after buying an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in White Mountains Insurance Group by 1.6% during the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,292 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,149,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in White Mountains Insurance Group by 26.4% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 8,076 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,176,000 after buying an additional 1,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in White Mountains Insurance Group by 16.2% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 460 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.36% of the company’s stock.

Get White Mountains Insurance Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Peter M. Carlson sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,400.00, for a total transaction of $280,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,103,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

White Mountains Insurance Group Price Performance

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WTM opened at $1,358.90 on Friday. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. has a one year low of $978.51 and a one year high of $1,420.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,339.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,280.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.42.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of White Mountains Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. TheStreet raised shares of White Mountains Insurance Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

White Mountains Insurance Group Profile

(Get Rating)

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and other financial services in the United States. The company operates through five segments: HG Global/BAM, Ark, NSM, Kudu, and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for White Mountains Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for White Mountains Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.