Bank of Nova Scotia Acquires 6,851 Shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) by 52.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,803 shares of the casino operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,851 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $1,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 1,986.7% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 313 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in Wynn Resorts in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Wynn Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 68.0% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 504 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 8,333.3% in the 1st quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 506 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. 64.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Wynn Resorts

In other Wynn Resorts news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.14, for a total value of $132,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,781 shares in the company, valued at $448,495.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Wynn Resorts Stock Down 2.6 %

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Wynn Resorts from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $117.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Wynn Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.69.

Shares of NASDAQ:WYNN opened at $76.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.61 billion, a PE ratio of -13.72 and a beta of 1.91. The company’s fifty day moving average is $65.35 and its 200 day moving average is $63.01. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 52 week low of $50.20 and a 52 week high of $96.50.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The casino operator reported ($1.20) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.20). The business had revenue of $889.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $867.42 million. Wynn Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.24) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -4.42 EPS for the current year.

Wynn Resorts Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. Its Wynn Palace segment operates 424,000 square feet of casino space with 323 table games, 1,035 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; 14 food and beverage outlets; 107,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

