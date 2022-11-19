Bank of Nova Scotia Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW)

Bank of Nova Scotia decreased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW – Get Rating) by 95.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 578,600 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF were worth $1,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,504,266 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $82,689,000 after buying an additional 51,319 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 221.1% in the second quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 584,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,251,000 after purchasing an additional 402,739 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 205.6% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 306,724 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,290,000 after purchasing an additional 206,364 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 297.4% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 256,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,934,000 after purchasing an additional 191,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millburn Ridgefield Corp boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 29.5% in the second quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 219,148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,210,000 after purchasing an additional 49,908 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of EWW stock opened at $53.35 on Friday. iShares MSCI Mexico ETF has a 12-month low of $43.65 and a 12-month high of $55.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.16 and its 200 day moving average is $47.68.

iShares MSCI Mexico Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Mexico Capped Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Mexico IMI 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Mexican Stock Exchange.

