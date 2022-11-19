Bank of Nova Scotia Cuts Stock Holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Bank of Nova Scotia trimmed its position in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,657 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,261 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNA. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Snap-on by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,525,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Snap-on by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Snap-on in the 1st quarter worth $395,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Snap-on by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Snap-on by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 6,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.04, for a total transaction of $1,453,804.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 73,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,088,004.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 6,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.04, for a total transaction of $1,453,804.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 73,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,088,004.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 31,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.79, for a total transaction of $7,382,153.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 658,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,012,669.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of SNA opened at $236.38 on Friday. Snap-on Incorporated has a 52-week low of $190.08 and a 52-week high of $237.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $217.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $215.36. The stock has a market cap of $12.56 billion, a PE ratio of 14.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.09.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $4.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Snap-on had a net margin of 20.17% and a return on equity of 20.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.57 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Snap-on Incorporated will post 16.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Snap-on Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This is a boost from Snap-on’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 18th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Snap-on’s payout ratio is presently 34.40%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SNA shares. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Snap-on to $175.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Snap-on Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

