Bank of Nova Scotia Cuts Stock Position in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Bank of Nova Scotia lessened its stake in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,965 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in UDR were worth $1,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of UDR. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in shares of UDR by 412.3% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in UDR during the first quarter worth $66,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in UDR during the first quarter worth $78,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in UDR during the first quarter worth $139,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in UDR during the first quarter worth $148,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on UDR. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on UDR to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on UDR from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. BMO Capital Markets lowered UDR from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on UDR from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on UDR from $57.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, UDR presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.88.

NYSE UDR opened at $40.20 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.56. UDR, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.18 and a twelve month high of $61.06. The company has a market capitalization of $13.09 billion, a PE ratio of 82.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 11th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 7th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 310.20%.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

