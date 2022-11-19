Bank of Nova Scotia Decreases Stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Bank of Nova Scotia decreased its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,847 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,969 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $1,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 2,864 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 6,221 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $980,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 11,071 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 22,595 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 252.2% during the 2nd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 9,696 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 6,943 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.87% of the company’s stock.

Get J.B. Hunt Transport Services alerts:

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Stock Performance

NASDAQ JBHT opened at $180.25 on Friday. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $153.92 and a 52-week high of $218.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $18.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $169.38 and a 200-day moving average of $171.34.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Dividend Announcement

J.B. Hunt Transport Services ( NASDAQ:JBHT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.12. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 30.61%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 9.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.74%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JBHT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $196.00 to $194.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $196.00 to $194.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services to $194.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $210.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, J.B. Hunt Transport Services has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.68.

Insider Transactions at J.B. Hunt Transport Services

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Shelley Simpson sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.02, for a total value of $1,302,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,440,732.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Shelley Simpson sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.02, for a total value of $1,302,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,440,732.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Spencer Frazier sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.16, for a total transaction of $177,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $542,109.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Profile

(Get Rating)

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS) and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.