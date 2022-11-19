Bank of Nova Scotia Has $1.14 Million Stock Holdings in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) by 202.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,682 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $1,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 60,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,025,000 after purchasing an additional 17,456 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Camden Property Trust during the first quarter valued at about $542,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Camden Property Trust by 40.3% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Camden Property Trust by 10.5% during the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Camden Property Trust by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 37,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,225,000 after acquiring an additional 3,571 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CPT shares. Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Camden Property Trust from $154.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Citigroup boosted their price target on Camden Property Trust to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $149.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.23.

CPT opened at $114.82 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.45. The stock has a market cap of $12.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Camden Property Trust has a 12 month low of $107.90 and a 12 month high of $180.37.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.54%.

In other Camden Property Trust news, Director Kelvin R. Westbrook sold 1,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.77, for a total transaction of $238,001.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,260,357.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

