Bank of Nova Scotia Has $1.16 Million Holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Bank of Nova Scotia lowered its position in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) by 33.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,573 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Xylem were worth $1,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in XYL. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in shares of Xylem by 408.1% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of Xylem during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Xylem in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Xylem in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in Xylem in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Price Performance

NYSE XYL opened at $112.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.06. The company has a market cap of $20.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.10. Xylem Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.08 and a 1 year high of $130.42.

Xylem Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.18%.

In other Xylem news, SVP Matthew Francis Pine sold 11,870 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.12, for a total value of $1,271,514.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,444,371.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on XYL shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Xylem from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Xylem from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Xylem from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Xylem from $105.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Xylem from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.36.

Xylem Profile

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

