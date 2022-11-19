Bank of Nova Scotia Has $1.19 Million Holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Bank of Nova Scotia cut its holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) by 35.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,169 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 10,020 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $1,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 6.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,720,949 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $338,235,000 after purchasing an additional 236,513 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Best Buy by 4.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,672,121 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $333,796,000 after buying an additional 168,940 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Best Buy by 1.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,508,029 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $228,035,000 after buying an additional 46,948 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Best Buy by 4.3% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,414,585 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $219,486,000 after buying an additional 99,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Best Buy by 21.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,359,623 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $214,490,000 after buying an additional 420,134 shares in the last quarter. 79.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BBY has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $82.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $88.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Best Buy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.31.

Best Buy Stock Up 2.9 %

BBY stock opened at $72.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.22 billion, a PE ratio of 9.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.59. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.78 and a 52 week high of $141.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The technology retailer reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $10.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.25 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 57.98% and a net margin of 3.60%. Best Buy’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.98 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Best Buy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 19th. Best Buy’s payout ratio is 47.18%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Best Buy news, EVP Kathleen Scarlett sold 25,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.37, for a total transaction of $1,814,388.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,625,809.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Best Buy news, EVP Kathleen Scarlett sold 25,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.37, for a total transaction of $1,814,388.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,625,809.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Damien Harmon sold 1,308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.58, for a total value of $100,166.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,910 shares in the company, valued at $3,439,207.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,423 shares of company stock valued at $1,995,772. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Best Buy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

