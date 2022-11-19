Bank of Nova Scotia Has $1.19 Million Holdings in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Bank of Nova Scotia cut its holdings in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,197 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,823 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in CarMax were worth $1,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in CarMax by 54.3% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 20,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after buying an additional 7,144 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in CarMax by 13.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 702,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,744,000 after buying an additional 82,800 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in CarMax in the first quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in CarMax by 1.8% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 8,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Glenview Trust Co lifted its stake in CarMax by 21.3% in the first quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 5,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 1,046 shares during the period. 96.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CarMax alerts:

CarMax Stock Down 1.0 %

KMX stock opened at $66.56 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33. CarMax, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.85 and a 1-year high of $152.28. The stock has a market cap of $10.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.41.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CarMax ( NYSE:KMX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 29th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.61). CarMax had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 2.40%. The business had revenue of $8.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that CarMax, Inc. will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on KMX. StockNews.com began coverage on CarMax in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on CarMax from $108.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Bank of America downgraded CarMax from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $146.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, September 9th. Stephens downgraded CarMax from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on CarMax from $120.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CarMax presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.80.

CarMax Profile

(Get Rating)

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.