Bank of Nova Scotia Has $1.20 Million Stock Position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Bank of Nova Scotia trimmed its position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 441 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $1,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey in the second quarter worth $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in W. P. Carey during the first quarter worth $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in W. P. Carey during the first quarter worth $26,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in W. P. Carey during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in W. P. Carey during the second quarter worth $40,000. 64.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:WPC opened at $79.72 on Friday. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.76 and a 52 week high of $89.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $75.84 and its 200-day moving average is $80.93. The company has a market capitalization of $16.58 billion, a PE ratio of 31.64, a P/E/G ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 0.76.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $1.061 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is currently 168.25%.

WPC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $90.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $93.00 to $86.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.00.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

