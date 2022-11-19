Bank of Nova Scotia Has $1.27 Million Stake in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

Bank of Nova Scotia decreased its position in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) by 89.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,261 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 186,790 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $1,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 11.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,513,603 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $896,627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379,316 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 7.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,488,929 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $496,890,000 after purchasing an additional 519,701 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 5.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,196,441 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $212,091,000 after purchasing an additional 162,318 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 1.8% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,984,021 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $131,640,000 after purchasing an additional 36,005 shares during the period. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Voya Financial by 9,437,725.0% during the first quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,887,565 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,888,000 after acquiring an additional 1,887,545 shares in the last quarter.

Get Voya Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VOYA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $75.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Voya Financial to $81.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Voya Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Voya Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.42.

Insider Transactions at Voya Financial

Voya Financial Price Performance

In other news, insider Michael S. Smith sold 8,342 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.89, for a total value of $524,628.38. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 196,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,373,733.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other Voya Financial news, insider Nancy Ferrara sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $680,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $671,704. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Michael S. Smith sold 8,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.89, for a total transaction of $524,628.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 196,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,373,733.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 19,814 shares of company stock valued at $1,302,045 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VOYA opened at $63.64 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $64.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.62, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.18. Voya Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $56.20 and a one year high of $74.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Voya Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 25th. Voya Financial’s payout ratio is 13.36%.

About Voya Financial

(Get Rating)

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Wealth Solutions segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOYA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Voya Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.