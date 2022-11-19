Bank of Nova Scotia Has $1.31 Million Stock Holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Bank of Nova Scotia lowered its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) by 51.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 28,261 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $1,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 16.1% during the second quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 9,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 16.8% in the second quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 21,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 3,109 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in Iron Mountain by 2.2% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 38,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,869,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 5.3% during the second quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 9,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the second quarter worth approximately $658,000. 76.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Iron Mountain

In related news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.06, for a total transaction of $546,994.42. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,391,539. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.06, for a total transaction of $546,994.42. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,391,539. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,509 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total transaction of $485,515.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,650 shares in the company, valued at $13,659,030. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,391 shares of company stock valued at $1,202,948 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Stock Up 1.9 %

Iron Mountain Dividend Announcement

Iron Mountain stock opened at $52.30 on Friday. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 1-year low of $41.67 and a 1-year high of $58.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.16.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.618 dividend. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 146.15%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on IRM. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday.

Iron Mountain Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

