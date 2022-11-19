Bank of Nova Scotia Has $1.36 Million Stake in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Bank of Nova Scotia decreased its position in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,894 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 13,281 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Rollins were worth $1,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ROL. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in Rollins during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Rollins by 58.2% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in Rollins by 376.4% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,934 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,528 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in Rollins by 30.4% during the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 1,996 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Rollins during the second quarter worth approximately $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ROL shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Rollins from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Rollins in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Rollins from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 6th.

Shares of ROL opened at $42.46 on Friday. Rollins, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.50 and a 52 week high of $43.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.66 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.98 and a 200-day moving average of $36.24.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. This is a boost from Rollins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.29%.

In other news, major shareholder Lor Inc sold 750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.41, for a total value of $27,307,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 216,841,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,895,190,385.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Lor Inc sold 750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.41, for a total transaction of $27,307,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 216,841,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,895,190,385.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Elizabeth B. Chandler sold 7,871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.41, for a total value of $333,809.11. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 93,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,944,808.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 797,871 shares of company stock worth $29,202,589. Insiders own 53.10% of the company’s stock.

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

