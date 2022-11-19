Bank of Nova Scotia Has $918,000 Stake in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Bank of Nova Scotia trimmed its holdings in shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) by 39.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,191 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 3,357 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Seagen were worth $918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in Seagen by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,033 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $878,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in Seagen during the 2nd quarter valued at $230,000. Sector Gamma AS acquired a new stake in Seagen during the 2nd quarter valued at $8,988,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Seagen by 72.3% during the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 16,010 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,833,000 after purchasing an additional 6,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in Seagen by 80.6% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 177 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. 88.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SGEN. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Seagen from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Seagen from $196.00 to $142.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Seagen from $194.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com lowered Seagen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Seagen from $180.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Seagen presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.18.

In related news, Director David W. Gryska sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.10, for a total transaction of $968,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,196,662.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, Director David W. Gryska sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.10, for a total transaction of $968,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,196,662.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Jean I. Liu sold 8,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.05, for a total value of $1,092,039.65. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 85,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,229,805.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,833 shares of company stock valued at $3,410,290. 27.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:SGEN opened at $131.76 on Friday. Seagen Inc. has a 12-month low of $105.43 and a 12-month high of $187.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.19 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.10.

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

