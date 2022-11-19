Bank of Nova Scotia Has $943,000 Holdings in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Bank of Nova Scotia lessened its holdings in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) by 37.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,859 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,344 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in PTC were worth $943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of PTC in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,148,000. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of PTC by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 1,521,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $161,796,000 after purchasing an additional 327,700 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of PTC by 72.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 458,622 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,614,000 after purchasing an additional 192,130 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS raised its stake in shares of PTC by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 1,268,204 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $134,861,000 after purchasing an additional 140,029 shares during the period. Finally, GAM Holding AG raised its stake in shares of PTC by 45.2% in the 2nd quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 374,722 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,848,000 after purchasing an additional 116,575 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Catherine Kniker sold 2,611 shares of PTC stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.42, for a total transaction of $340,526.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,472 shares in the company, valued at $1,365,758.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 34,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.15, for a total transaction of $4,457,637.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 930,667 shares in the company, valued at $121,126,310.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Catherine Kniker sold 2,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.42, for a total value of $340,526.62. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,365,758.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 160,861 shares of company stock worth $19,634,084. Company insiders own 10.15% of the company’s stock.

PTC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on PTC from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on PTC in a research report on Friday, September 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on PTC from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on PTC from $146.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on PTC in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.88.

PTC stock opened at $123.30 on Friday. PTC Inc. has a 52 week low of $96.55 and a 52 week high of $133.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.53, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.56.

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx platform, which offers a set of capabilities that enable enterprises to digitally transform every aspect of their business with innovative solutions that are simple to create, easy to implement, scalable to meet future needs, and designed to enable customers to accelerate time to value; and Vuforia, which enables the visualization of digital information in a physical context and the creation of AR.

