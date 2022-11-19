Bank of Nova Scotia Has $953,000 Stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU)

Bank of Nova Scotia cut its position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU – Get Rating) by 99.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,214 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,758,910 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF were worth $953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 39,704,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,443,246,000 after buying an additional 6,658,819 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,675,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,003,000 after buying an additional 270,280 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 123.4% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,702,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,944,000 after buying an additional 1,492,944 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,606,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,784,000 after buying an additional 210,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1607 Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,901,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,285,000 after buying an additional 10,800 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:EZU opened at $39.51 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.84 and a 200-day moving average of $36.74. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF has a 12 month low of $36.77 and a 12 month high of $47.13.

iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

