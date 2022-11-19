Bank of Nova Scotia Invests $1.19 Million in Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY)

Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new position in shares of Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 86,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,188,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Signify Health by 71.4% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,956,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,795,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231,088 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Signify Health by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 21,882,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,257,000 after purchasing an additional 890,181 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Signify Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,605,000. Portolan Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Signify Health during the 1st quarter valued at $6,129,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Signify Health by 2,767.6% during the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 343,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,230,000 after acquiring an additional 331,281 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Signify Health alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on SGFY. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Signify Health from $14.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Signify Health to $21.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Signify Health from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $34.00 to $30.50 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Signify Health from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $28.00 to $30.50 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded shares of Signify Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.15.

Signify Health Price Performance

Signify Health Profile

SGFY opened at $28.55 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.13 and a 200-day moving average of $21.42. The company has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.95 and a beta of 0.47. Signify Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.70 and a 1-year high of $29.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90.

(Get Rating)

Signify Health, Inc operates a healthcare platform that utilizes analytics, technology, and healthcare provider networks in the United States. The company operates through Home & Community Services and Episodes of Care Services segments. The Home & Community Services segment offers health evaluations performed within the patient's home or at a healthcare provider facility primarily to Medicare Advantage health plans; diagnostic screening and other ancillary services; and services to address healthcare concerns related to social determinants of health.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGFY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Signify Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signify Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.