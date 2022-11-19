Bank of Nova Scotia Invests $1.28 Million in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new position in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 12,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,280,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC lifted its position in AptarGroup by 58.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 348 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in AptarGroup in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in AptarGroup by 129.7% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in AptarGroup by 63.5% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in AptarGroup in the 1st quarter valued at $82,000. 89.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at AptarGroup

In related news, Director Matthew L. Trerotola purchased 3,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $94.48 per share, for a total transaction of $299,501.60. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,378 shares in the company, valued at $413,633.44. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AptarGroup Stock Up 1.4 %

ATR has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $123.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of AptarGroup in a research note on Monday, October 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AptarGroup in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of AptarGroup to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $112.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.83.

AptarGroup stock opened at $106.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a PE ratio of 29.95, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $99.34 and its 200-day moving average is $103.08. AptarGroup, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.23 and a fifty-two week high of $131.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $836.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $838.49 million. AptarGroup had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 13.02%. AptarGroup’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

AptarGroup Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 26th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 25th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.94%.

About AptarGroup

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of dispensing, sealing, and material science solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Pharma, Beauty + Home, and Food + Beverage.

