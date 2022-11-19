Bank of Nova Scotia Invests $922,000 in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL)

Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 26,155 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $922,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FDL. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 14.7% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 40,481 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,516,000 after acquiring an additional 5,201 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the first quarter worth approximately $1,464,000. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 2.0% during the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,516,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 30.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 379,856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,222,000 after acquiring an additional 89,513 shares during the period. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 415.5% during the first quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 73,918 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,768,000 after acquiring an additional 59,580 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index alerts:

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:FDL opened at $37.26 on Friday. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a 12-month low of $32.10 and a 12-month high of $39.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.98 and a 200-day moving average of $36.04.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Profile

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.