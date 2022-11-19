Bank of Nova Scotia Lowers Stake in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Bank of Nova Scotia lowered its position in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,168 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 5,416 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $1,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 0.7% during the first quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,330 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 2.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 0.8% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 12,023 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,598,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 5.0% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,957 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 51.0% in the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 308 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

Darden Restaurants Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:DRI opened at $147.14 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.96 and a 1 year high of $155.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.01 billion, a PE ratio of 20.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.23.

Darden Restaurants Dividend Announcement

Darden Restaurants ( NYSE:DRI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.56. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 40.33%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 10th were paid a $1.21 dividend. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 7th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.75, for a total value of $2,522,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 203,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,011,970. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Darden Restaurants news, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 2,228 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $323,060.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $766,035. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 19,000 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.75, for a total transaction of $2,522,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 203,480 shares in the company, valued at $27,011,970. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,057 shares of company stock valued at $6,092,586 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on DRI. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $153.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $136.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Darden Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.10.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 29, 2022, it owned and operated 1,867 restaurants, which included 884 under the Olive Garden brand, 546 under the LongHorn Steakhouse brand name, 172 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen brand, 85 under the Yard House brand name, 62 under The Capital Grille brand, 45 under the Seasons 52 brand name, 42 under the Bahama Breeze brand, 28 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brand name, and 3 under the Capital Burger brand; and franchised 60 restaurants comprising 35 under the Olive Garden brand, 18 under the LongHorn Steakhouse brand name, 4 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen brand, 2 under The Capital Grille brand name, and 1 under the Bahama Breeze brand.Darden Restaurants, Inc was founded in 1968 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.