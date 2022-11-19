Bank of Nova Scotia Lowers Stock Position in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Bank of Nova Scotia decreased its holdings in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,494 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,785 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $945,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 1.5% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 29,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,139,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 47.9% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after buying an additional 2,682 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 1.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,206,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 53.3% during the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 8,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after acquiring an additional 2,941 shares during the period. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 61.6% during the second quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Advance Auto Parts alerts:

Advance Auto Parts Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AAP opened at $147.50 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $171.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $182.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $8.87 billion, a PE ratio of 18.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.27. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $145.59 and a 12 month high of $244.55.

Advance Auto Parts Dividend Announcement

Advance Auto Parts ( NYSE:AAP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported $3.74 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.74. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 4.30% and a return on equity of 25.97%. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 12.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AAP shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $200.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $199.00 to $165.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James lowered their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Guggenheim cut Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Advance Auto Parts presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $197.07.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Advance Auto Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advance Auto Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.